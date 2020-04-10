Colde reveals 'Love in That Place' for 'Yoobyeolna! Chef Moon' OST

Colde has revealed "Love in That Place" for the 'Yoobyeolna! Chef Moon' OST.



"Love in That Place" is an acoustic R&B ballad about someone who was always by your side. The music video above features scenes between star chef Moon Seung Mo (played by Eric) and fashion designer Yoo Yoo Jin (Go Won Hee), who slowly begins to realize her love for Chef Moon.



Listen to Colde's "Love in That Place" above! Have you been watching 'Yoobyeolna! Chef Moon'?