(G)I-DLE win #1 + Performances from April 17th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, CRAVITY made their debut with "Break All the Rules", Hajin debuted with "Daydream", and Surple debuted with "Cry". As for comebacks, A Pink returned with "Dumhdurum", and Girlkind made a comeback with "Future".





As for the nominees, (G)I-DLE and WINNER were up against each other with "Oh My God" and "Hold", but it was (G)I-DLE's "Oh My God" that took the win. Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!

There were also performances by ATEEZ, (G)I-DLE, cignature, Kim Se Jung, MCND, ONEUS, TOO, Hynn, Stella Jang, and Kisum.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: CRAVITY







==

DEBUT: Hajin







==

DEBUT: Surple







==

COMEBACK: A Pink







==

COMEBACK: Girlkind







===

ATEEZ







==

(G)I-DLE







==

cignature







==

Kim Se Jung







==

MCND







==

ONEUS







==

TOO







==

Hynn







==

Stella Jang







==

Kisum







===

