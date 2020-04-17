7

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

(G)I-DLE win #1 + Performances from April 17th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, CRAVITY made their debut with "Break All the Rules", Hajin debuted with "Daydream", and Surple debuted with "Cry". As for comebacks, A Pink returned with "Dumhdurum", and Girlkind made a comeback with "Future".


As for the nominees, (G)I-DLE and WINNER were up against each other with "Oh My God" and "Hold", but it was (G)I-DLE's "Oh My God" that took the win. Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!

There were also performances by ATEEZ, (G)I-DLE, cignatureKim Se JungMCNDONEUSTOOHynnStella Jang, and Kisum.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: CRAVITY


DEBUT: Hajin


DEBUT: Surple


COMEBACK: A Pink


COMEBACK: Girlkind


ATEEZ


(G)I-DLE


cignature


Kim Se Jung


MCND


ONEUS


TOO


Hynn


Stella Jang


Kisum


