Nana & Park Sung Hoon confirmed to reunite as leads of new KBS office romance drama

Actress Nana and actor Park Sung Hoon have been confirmed as the leads of a new KBS2 office romantic comedy coming this summer, 'Start A Petition' (working title)!



Previously, Nana and Park Sung Hoon worked together in KBS2 drama 'Justice', where Park Sung Hoon played the role of a vicious antagonist. This time, the two stars will be testing out the romance chemistry in 'Start A Petition'.

First, Nana has been cast as the story's female lead Goo Sae Ra. She's gone through all kinds of temporary jobs including intern, semi-annual, contract-based, assistant, part-time, etc, and the main reason that she can't get a full-time job is that she's obsessed with filling civilian petitions at the government office.

Opposite Nana, Park Sung Hoon plays the role of a government office worker named Seo Gong Myung. He has the nickname 'serial reassignment agent' due to his constant criticism of his co-workers, often earning him reassignments to other offices and branches.



Stay tuned for KBS2's new Wed-Thurs romantic comedy series 'Start A Petition', coming this July!

