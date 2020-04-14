22

BTS, 'Mr. Trot' winner Lim Young Woong, & Kang Daniel top singer brand value rankings for April

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released its brand value analysis rankings for singers in the month of April, where BTS, 'Mr. Trot' winner Lim Young Woong, and Kang Daniel ended up in the top 3. 

From March 13 through April 14, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of currently active singers including in participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. Boy group BTS, who also recently took up the top spot in boy group brand value rankings for this month, also stole the 1st place for all singers with a total of 14,833,892 points. 

In 2nd place, the winner of the popular TV Chosun trot singing competition program 'Mr. Trot' made his debut on the brand value rankings chart with a whopping 13,510,181 points, trailing BTS closely. 3rd place went to solo artist Kang Daniel, whose recent comeback with his 1st mini album 'Cyan' earned him a total of 9,259,004 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: IU, Song Ga In, EXO, IZ*ONE, A Pink, Red Velvet, and (G)I-DLE. Below are the Institute's full brand value analysis results!

hdyb3688151 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Whooa~ that Mr Im from Mr Trot is quite impressive.👏🏼 Congratulations Bangtan!

Congrats to these top brand values idols/groups.
#KangDaniel - you did amazing with #CYAN promotion. Hope you get a lil rest and comeback to us stronger than ever!

