(G)I-DLE brings stage choreography for 'Oh My God' to Mnet's 'relay dance' series

A day after releasing their "Oh My God" single's dance practice video, (G)I-DLE has teamed up with Mnet's M2 YouTube channel to bring their fans the 'relay dance' version!





The video, which was released on April 13 KST, features the group without their back-up dancers, dressed in the bold stage clothes they wore during their performance on the April 9 episode of 'M! Countdown.' The members have fun adapting the choreography to the relay dance format and end the video saying goodbye, adding plenty of aegyo for their fans.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE released their 3rd mini album 'I Trust' on April 6.

Check out the 'relay dance' for "Oh My God" above!