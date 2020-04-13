6

(G)I-DLE brings stage choreography for 'Oh My God' to Mnet's 'relay dance' series

AKP STAFF

A day after releasing their "Oh My God" single's dance practice video, (G)I-DLE has teamed up with Mnet's M2 YouTube channel to bring their fans the 'relay dance' version!


The video, which was released on April 13 KST, features the group without their back-up dancers, dressed in the bold stage clothes they wore during their performance on the April 9 episode of 'M! Countdown.' The members have fun adapting the choreography to the relay dance format and end the video saying goodbye, adding plenty of aegyo for their fans.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE released their 3rd mini album 'I Trust' on April 6.

Check out the 'relay dance' for "Oh My God" above!

hey soojin

I love them but This is a no from me. Between the boring choreo and the verses instrumental reminding me the Wii Theme song (check it on the internet you'll understand what I mean lol). I like the hook parts of the song though. Yuki <3💋

