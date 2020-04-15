2

Yulhee reveals she weighed 83kg (182 lbs) before giving birth to her twins

Yulhee revealed her past weight before her pregnancy in a video posted to her Youtube channel on April 15th. 

The new video detailed Yulhee's experiences while pregnant with twins. She admitted that while pregnant with her twins, she weighed 82 to 83 kilograms (180 to 182 pounds), saying: "I gained 28 kilograms (61 lbs) but I weighed myself yesterday and I'm down to 67 kilograms (147 lbs) now. I lost 16 kilograms (35 lbs) but I have 12 kilograms (26 lbs) left to go. I am depressed thinking I have to diet and exercise to lose this weight." 



Yulhee was also seen putting the children to bed, saying: "Let's do well with mom. Let's win this. I can do it because I am a mother of three." 


67 kilograms is a pretty healthy weight so hopefully her family and friends encourage her and ensure she doesn’t feel depressed over it

