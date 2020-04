MONSTA X's Kihyun and Minhyuk will be special MCs for 'Weekly Idol' this week.

The two will be MCs for the ONEUS episode, which will air later this week at 5PM KST on April 8th. The show has dropped selfies for the MCs and for ONEUS, and everyone looks great. It's going to be even more fun to see how MONSTA X and ONEUS interact with each other.

Make sure to tune in later this week.