Henry has launched his very own 'TikTok' account!

On April 16 KST, Henry launched his official 'TikTok' page @iamhenry and shared the news with his fans. The singer/song-writer also plans on making his first video soon on this same day.

Meanwhile, Henry recently celebrated his 12th anniversary since debut, holding a special live broadcast with fans on Facebook, Instagram, Douyin, and more. Make sure to follow Henry on 'TikTok'!