tvN's 'Three Meals a Day in the Fishing Village' is coming back with season 4, this May 1 at 9:10 PM KST!

The upcoming season will feature the 2016 Gochang cast members including Cha Seung Won, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Ho Joon. Due to his personal schedules, Nam Joo Hyuk will not be able to take part as a fixed cast member this season.

Stay tuned for fishing, farming, cooking, eating, as well as top notch guests on 'Three Meals a Day in the Fishing Village' season 4!