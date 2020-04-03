Ahn Bo Hyun & EXO's Sehun try to make 'Dalgona coffee', Sehun asks if this is a hidden camera prank

On the April 3 broadcast of MBC's 'I Live Alone', actor Ahn Bo Hyun and EXO's Sehun tried making the totally trending 'Dalgona coffee' on their bromance camping trip!

Before trying out the unfamiliar 'Dalgona coffee', Ahn Bo Hyun and Sehun reminisced about their childhood as they made real 'Dalgona' on small metal scoops. (Korean 'Dalgona' is made by melting sugar over heat, then adding baking soda until you get a gooey texture. Afterward, you remove the gooey texture from the heat source and pour it out on a greased surface, pressing it down with a flat tool to create a disc shape.)

Both Ahn Bo Hyun and Sehun failed at their first attempts to make the 'Dalgona' the perfect consistency on their first attempts, with Sehun burning his and Ahn Bo Hyun undercooking his.

After eating bits of their 'Dalgona', Ahn Bo Hyun pulled out the ingredients for the 'Dalgona coffee', telling Sehun, "But you have to stir it at least 400~600 times." This is where Sehun's skepticism began creeping in, as he said, "Are we on some science experiment show?"

The two stars eventually took turns stirring 100 times back to back. However, even as he diligently put his arms to work, Sehun remarked, "You should fess up. Is this a hidden camera prank."



Ahn Bo Hyun persisted until finally, the 'Dalgona coffee' was finished! The two stars then climbed on top of Ahn Bo Hyun's jeep to enjoy their drinks. Except... Ahn Bo Hyun recalled while watching from the 'I Live Alone' studio, "I was so shocked after trying it. I will never ever make it again. It tastes so weird. In a really bad way."







The 'I Live Alone' studio members stated, "You have to add more sugar" and "You should have mixed it with the milk".