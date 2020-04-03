2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

Check out TV variety figure brand values for the month of April

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation on April 4, the #1 TV variety figure for the month of April in terms of brand value is the nation's MC Yoo Jae Suk

From March 3 through April 3, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of 50 TV variety stars including in participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. In 1st place, Yoo Jae Suk raked in a total of 2,775,579 points, while 2nd place Lee Kwang Soo earned a total of 2,171,438 points. 3rd place went to comedian Park Na Rae with a total of 2,048,423 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Kim Sung Joo, Jang Do Yeon, Park Myung Soo, Lee Young Ja, Super Junior's Heechul, Seo Jang Hoon, and Song Ji Hyo.

