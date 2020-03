WINNER's Song Min Ho has released an adorable finger dance teaser for the group's upcoming pre-release single, "Hold"!

The finger dance teaser also calls on fans to take on the #DdeumChallenge via 'TikTok', once WINNER's new single drops this March 26 at 6 PM KST.

Watch Song Min Ho's neat finger dance and also listen to a snippet of WINNER's "Hold", above!