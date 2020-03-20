Park Bo Gum wows viewers with his emotional vocals + sweet piano playing on 'Sketchbook'

On March 20, actor Park Bo Gum made a surprise appearance on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' as veteran singer Lee Seul Chul's pianist!

For his first variety program appearance in a while, Park Bo Gum sported a clean, short hair cut as well as sharp, defined features after a bit of weight loss. First, Park Bo Gum accompanied Lee Seung Chul as the pianist for Lee Seung Chul's new single "I Love You Very Much".



After the performance, MC Yoo Hee Yeol emerged and commented, "At first I thought he was hand syncing and not really playing, but at the end he made a small mistake. And right at that mistake, Park Bo Gum smiled mischievously. My heart almost fell out of my chest."





MC Yoo Hee Yeol then asked Park Bo Gum to play another song on the piano, and Park Bo Gum obliged with an on-the-spot performance of Lee Seung Chul's "The Sky In The West", Toy's "Good Person", and more!

During the talk portion of the show, Park Bo Gum revealed, "It's embarrassing, but my dream when I was young was to become a singer/song-writer." Park Bo Gum is also well-known to have studied new media music in graduate school.



Finally, Park Bo Gum showcased a bit more of his emotional vocals by singing Jukjae's "Let's Go See The Stars". Check out clips from this week's 'Sketchbook' with guest Park Bo Gum, above and below!