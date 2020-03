ONEUS was featured on the latest episode of 'Broken Karaoke'.



The series is by TongTongTV, and the idols have to dance to the song - with 7 different 'traps' consisting of slow beats, fast beats, and even different songs playing. There's a lot of chaos going on in the song, mostly due to Leedo singing Naruto or talking (12 times) about how his shoelace is untied. ONEUS has to succeed at 6/7 'traps' to win some snacks.

Watch above to see if they succeeded nonetheless!