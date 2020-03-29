KARA's former leader Gyuri celebrates group's 13th debut anniversary on Instagram

Gyuri is celebrating KARA's 13th debut anniversary with fans!



On March 29 KST, the group's former leader took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with her followers, writing, "I can't believe it's been 13 years since KARA's debut. Time flies so fast. I sincerely thank all the people who congratulated me! Everyone keep your bodies and hearts healthy, and the day we can meet again will come quickly. I love you."



The accompanying images show Gyuri in a white lace blouse, smiling brightly for the photo.



In response, her Instagram followers left a number of comments, including: "My life changed because of KARA. I am so thankful and grateful that I was able to be with you [while you promoted]. Gyuri leader, have a happy day. You are the world's top goddess" and "Miss Gyuri, happy 13-year debut anniversary!"



Meanwhile, Gyuri most recently appeared on the ETN TV program 'Woman Talk Talk.'

Check out her Instagram post below!