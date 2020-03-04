4

6

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

TREASURE showcase their chemistry in units through 'Editorial vol.5' + making film

AKP STAFF

The TREASURE members have grouped up into interesting units of two's and three's for a new set of 'Editorial vol.5' profile photos!

First up is Hyunsuk and Junkyu, known among fans through their previous appearance on 'MIXNINE' together. Next, Jihoon, Yoshi, and Doyoung form a trio balancing vocals and rap together, while another trio made up of Jaehyuk, Bang Ye Dam, and Jungwoo complete TREASURE's main vocal line. 

In addition, two of YG Entertainment's original Japanese trainees Mashiho and Asahi pose together for a heartwarming cut; finally, TREASURE's maknae line boys Haruto and Junghwan pair up to showcase their handsome visuals. 

Fans can also go behind the scenes with TREASURE for their 'Editorial vol.5' making film, above. 

  1. TREASURE
1 222 Share 40% Upvoted

0

thealigirl83,398 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

tough call but i think my favorite photo is Hyunsuk and Jungyu because they match so well

Share
BTS, NU
Highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019
4 hours ago   16   24,955
BTS, NU
Highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019
4 hours ago   16   24,955

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND