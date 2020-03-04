TREASURE showcase their chemistry in units through 'Editorial vol.5' + making film

The TREASURE members have grouped up into interesting units of two's and three's for a new set of 'Editorial vol.5' profile photos!

First up is Hyunsuk and Junkyu, known among fans through their previous appearance on 'MIXNINE' together. Next, Jihoon, Yoshi, and Doyoung form a trio balancing vocals and rap together, while another trio made up of Jaehyuk, Bang Ye Dam, and Jungwoo complete TREASURE's main vocal line.

In addition, two of YG Entertainment's original Japanese trainees Mashiho and Asahi pose together for a heartwarming cut; finally, TREASURE's maknae line boys Haruto and Junghwan pair up to showcase their handsome visuals.

Fans can also go behind the scenes with TREASURE for their 'Editorial vol.5' making film, above.

