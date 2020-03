The boys of TOMORROW x TOGETHER have hopped on a time machine to the past, working totally trendy, retro looks as the cover models of 'Dazed' magazine's upcoming spring issue!

For their spring cover pictorial, the TOMORROW x TOGETHER members went with a carefree theme, 'We Live Today'. Below, you can also check out short teaser films of each of the members before 'Dazed' unveils the group's full pictorial and interview!