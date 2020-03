Stray Kids are on their mark for a new mixtape!

On March 23 KST, the JYP boy group unveiled a handful of still cuts from their upcoming MV for 'Mixtape: On Track', featuring the song "I Know Even Though I'm a Fool" (literal translation). Based on these still cuts, the boys seem to have shot several scenes in both school uniforms and casual outfits.

What do you think of this mix of playful and serious looks? The full release of the new mixtape has been set for March 25!