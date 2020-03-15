10

7

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Starship Entertainment's upcoming group CRAVITY reveals logo and opens official social media accounts

AKP STAFF

Starship Entertainment's anticipated new group CRAVITY is coming!

On March 15 KST, Starship officially opened CRAVITY's official Twitter, YouTubeVLIVE, Instagram, Facebook, Weibo, and Daum fancafe. They also revealed the group's official logo through a short teaser video.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating that CRAVITY is Starship Entertainment's previously announced upcoming nine-member boy group, which have been long referred to as 'Starshipz.' Members include former X1 members Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee, as well as 'Produce X 101' contestants Gu Jung Mo and Ham Won Jin. However, this has yet to be confirmed by the agency.

Check out the logo video above!

  1. misc.
  2. CRAVITY
3 3,229 Share 59% Upvoted

2

bartkun5,050 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Now that's getting interesting. Craxy fandom is named Cravity and here we have a group with the same name. The question, which one was announced earlier?

Share

1 more reply

0

vearose75 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

These group names are getting weirder and weirder

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ITZY
ITZY's 'WANNABE' hits 50 million on YouTube
14 hours ago   9   2,788

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND