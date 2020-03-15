Starship Entertainment's upcoming group CRAVITY reveals logo and opens official social media accounts

Starship Entertainment's anticipated new group CRAVITY is coming!

On March 15 KST, Starship officially opened CRAVITY's official Twitter, YouTube, VLIVE, Instagram, Facebook, Weibo, and Daum fancafe. They also revealed the group's official logo through a short teaser video.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating that CRAVITY is Starship Entertainment's previously announced upcoming nine-member boy group, which have been long referred to as 'Starshipz.' Members include former X1 members Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee, as well as 'Produce X 101' contestants Gu Jung Mo and Ham Won Jin. However, this has yet to be confirmed by the agency.

Check out the logo video above!