Preview for 'I Am Somi' episode shows Jeon So Mi driving luxury SUV priced at over $200,000 USD

The teaser for the second episode of Jeon So Mi's new YouTube reality show 'I Am Somi' is gaining attention thanks to her impressive sports car!

On the March 28 episode, entitled 'Tearful Graduation,' the idol gave viewers an intimate look at her recent graduation from high school, where she cried with friends and celebrated with agency staff over a special meal of black bean noodles.



At the end of the episode, the preview for episode two revealed that a short look at Jeon So Mi driving a yellow Lamborghini sports car. In the clip, she rolls down the window and waves while announcing, "I upgraded to a yellow car!"









The model is a Lamborghini Urus SUV, which has a price tag beginning at a steep $207,326 USD.





In previous television appearances, Jeon So Mi expressed that she wanted to have a car, and the video has many fans wondering if the car actually belongs to her or if she is playfully driving the car of a friend or agency employee.

Check out the first episode of 'I Am Somi' above, with the second episode preview beginning at the 13:00 mark!



