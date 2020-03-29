Kush follows lost dog's journey in 'Reminisce' MV also starring former KARA member Seungyeon

Kush has officially made his return after a temporary hiatus.



The rapper/producer released a new single "Reminisce" on March 29 KST. The release is his first under his new agency Heart Entertainment Inc, marking three years since his last activities under previous agency YG Entertainment. He intends to follow the release with a full promotion schedule.



In the music video, a lost dog makes his way through the streets, coming across a number of other dogs on his way. Former KARA member Seungyeon also stars in the music video as the dog's owner, who the dog is seen missing as he sadly recalls their time spent together.



Meanwhile, while Kush was a producer at YG Entertainment and their subsidiary The Black Label, he worked on a number of hit tracks, including Zion.T's "Yanghwa Bridge," 2NE1's "I Don't Care," and Taeyang's "Only Look at Me." Back in 2017, he left the agency after being convicted of illegal drug use, where he was eventually sentenced to two and a half years of prison, four years of probation, as well as community service.



Check out the music video for "Reminisce" above!