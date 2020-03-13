26

5

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Bo Ram reveals heartbreaking love story in 'I Can't' MV

AKP STAFF

Park Bo Ram has revealed her music video for "I Can't".

In the MV, actress Lim Hyun Joo thinks back on during romantic moments as she finally decides to let them go. "I Can't" is an emotional ballad about being unable to move forward with life after a breakup.

Listen to Park Bo Ram's "I Can't" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!



  1. Park Bo Ram
  2. I CAN'T
0 430 Share 84% Upvoted
NCT 127
NCT 127 drop 'Kick It' dance practice video
14 minutes ago   1   437
ITZY
ITZY drops "Wannabe" relay dance performance
26 minutes ago   0   107
A Pink
A Pink to make a comeback next month
4 hours ago   4   2,729

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND