Park Bo Ram has revealed her music video for "I Can't".
In the MV, actress Lim Hyun Joo thinks back on during romantic moments as she finally decides to let them go. "I Can't" is an emotional ballad about being unable to move forward with life after a breakup.
Listen to Park Bo Ram's "I Can't" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
26
5
Posted by1 hour ago
Park Bo Ram reveals heartbreaking love story in 'I Can't' MV
Park Bo Ram has revealed her music video for "I Can't".
0 430 Share 84% Upvoted
Log in to comment