Seventeen's 'Smile Flower' (Japanese ver.) revealed as an OST for Abema TV drama 'I'm The Only 17-Year Old'

Seventeen's "Smile Flower" (Japanese ver.) was revealed as an OST for Abema TV's new Japanese drama series, 'I'm The Only 17-Year Old In The World'!

"Smile Flower" (Japanese ver.) is set to be released as a part of Seventeen's upcoming 2nd Japanese single album 'Fallin' Flower' this April 1. But ahead of the single album's official release, "Smile Flower" came on at the end of 'I'm The Only 17-Year Old In The World' back on March 19 after episode 6, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Meanwhile, 'I'm The Only 17-Year Old In The World' is a fantasy romance genre about childhood friends Kouta and Mei, who share mutual feelings for each other. However, Kouta sudden passes away, only returning to greet Mei when the cherry blossoms bloom out of season.

