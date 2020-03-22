Go So Young makes donation of 1 million KRW for coronavirus relief efforts

Actress Go So Young has made a recent donation for coronavirus relief efforts.

On March 22 KST, media outlets reported that Go So Young has donated a sum of 1 million KRW (~80,000 USD) for coronavirus relief efforts. On the same day, the actress took to Instagram where she shared photos of her daily life, before and after the pandemic. In the caption, she wrote:

"I miss my everyday life...precious times. Everybody, cheer up"

In the photos, Go So Young is seen roaming the streets wearing a mask and a stylish outfit from head to toe.

Many thanks to Go So Young's generous efforts!