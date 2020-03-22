10

3

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Go So Young makes donation of 1 million KRW for coronavirus relief efforts

AKP STAFF

Actress Go So Young has made a recent donation for coronavirus relief efforts.

On March 22 KST, media outlets reported that Go So Young has donated a sum of 1 million KRW (~80,000 USD) for coronavirus relief efforts. On the same day, the actress took to Instagram where she shared photos of her daily life, before and after the pandemic. In the caption, she wrote:

"I miss my everyday life...precious times. Everybody, cheer up"

View this post on Instagram

일상이 그리운..소중한 시간모두 힘내요

A post shared by momo (@kosoyoung_official) on

In the photos, Go So Young is seen roaming the streets wearing a mask and a stylish outfit from head to toe. 

Many thanks to Go So Young's generous efforts!

 

  1. Go So Young
1 1,266 Share 77% Upvoted

0

Nightjar-218 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Fortunately, at her age she is almost certain to survive this epidemic. It would tragic for her to go so young.

Share
misc.
Actor dog sleeps on the job while filming drama
33 minutes ago   4   4,155
EXO, Lay
EXO's Lay, a donation angel
3 hours ago   6   683
EXO, Lay
EXO's Lay, a donation angel
3 hours ago   6   683

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND