ONEWE has released the official MV teaser for "Q" featuring MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa.

As anticipated, these RBW Entertainment artists have collaborated for an appealing new song titled "Q" ('I Don't Know' in literal Korean). Judging by this audiovisual teaser, the song appears to be of a mixed genre, with groovy and jazzy tunes mashed with rock band instruments.

What do you think of this collaboration? Stay tuned for the full release of ONEWE's mini album '3/4' on April 2 KST!