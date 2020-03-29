TOO drops preview still cuts from upcoming MV for 'Magnolia'



TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) has dropped new still cuts from their upcoming MV.

On March 30, the new boy group from Mnet's latest survival program has released new preview cuts from their MV for "Magnolia". The song is the title track from their 1st mini album, 'Reason For Being: Benevolence'.

The dark and mysterious still cuts include the strange appearance of the flower magnolia. What kind of concept will this MV have?

Stay tuned until the full release of the MV on March 31 at 00:00 AM KST, and for the mini album on April 1 at 12 PM KST!