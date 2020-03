(G)I-DLE has dropped the second concept preview for 'I trust'.

In this new clip, the concept is revealed as eerie, dark, and strangely holy, with an anonymous member appearing in the scene accompanied by the sound of bells. Fans in the comment section are trying to guess which member it might be. Any thoughts?

Stay tuned for the full release of (G)I-DLE's 3rd mini album 'I trust' on April 6 KST!