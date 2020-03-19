Stray Kids' Hyunjin takes on trending hashtags worldwide for his birthday

Stray Kids' Hyunjin has taken on two trending hashtags worldwide for his birthday.

Fans are using the hashtags #STAYwithHyunjinForever, #현진이의_매순간에_스테이 (Hyunjin_Everymoment_Stray) to congratulate the star. Some congratulation posts include:

To my Jinnie, Happy b'day!!♡ Oppa,Wishing you success and happiness throughout your life♡Thank you for your existence, for being a part of SKZ and for being the reason for my happiness~I Love You♡ @Stray_Kids#HappyHyunjinDay#현진이의_매순간에_스테이#STAYwithHyunjinForever pic.twitter.com/m16KU8cdL8 — Mrs.YoonHwang•°♡ (@MrsYoon7) March 19, 2020