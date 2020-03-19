8

4

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Stray Kids' Hyunjin takes on trending hashtags worldwide for his birthday

AKP STAFF

Stray KidsHyunjin has taken on two trending hashtags worldwide for his birthday.

Fans are using the hashtags #STAYwithHyunjinForever, #현진이의_매순간에_스테이 (Hyunjin_Everymoment_Stray) to congratulate the star. Some congratulation posts include:

  1. Hyunjin
1 392 Share 67% Upvoted

0

yugyeomgot781 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

hyunjin thank you for existing and for all the love and care you showed to stay this year

happy birthday

Share
misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
21 hours ago   54   112,605

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND