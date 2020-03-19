Stray Kids' Hyunjin takes on trending hashtags worldwide for his birthday

Stray Kids' Hyunjin has taken on two trending hashtags worldwide for his birthday.
Fans are using the hashtags #STAYwithHyunjinForever, #현진이의_매순간에_스테이 (Hyunjin_Everymoment_Stray) to congratulate the star. Some congratulation posts include:
hyunjin thank you for existing and for all the love and care you showed to stay this year
happy birthday
