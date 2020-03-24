Kim Yoon Ji (NS Yoon-G) calls out people not following social distancing rules after controversial club photos

Kim Yoon Ji (formerly known as NS Yoon-G) called out people not following social distancing rules in midst of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.



As the coronavirus continues to spread, citizens around the globe have been asked to maintain social distance and avoid gathering in crowds. Despite this, people were photographed lining up at the entrance of a club without masks on in South Korea, causing concern online.



On March 24, Kim Yoon Ji called out those not abiding by the rules, writing on Instagram, "#stayhome. even if you think you'll be fine, what about your family, what about your neighbors, what about your friends. Don't be self, and stay home."





