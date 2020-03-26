20

30

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

Check out the tutorial for WINNER's new #DDeumChallenge

WINNER's brand new #DDeumChallenge has begun!

The group's fun dance challenge to their new pre-release single "Hold" (also "DDeum") begins on 'TikTok' this March 27 at 11 AM KST, running until April 3 at 11.59 PM KST! 

Fans can participate by doing either a full body version dance challenge as seen in the tutorial above, or the simpler finger dance challenge as previously revealed. 5 top challenges which fit most closely with WINNER's "Hold" concept will be chosen as winners of signed WINNER albums!

Meanwhile, WINNER will be making a comeback with their 3rd full album 'Remember' this April 9 at 6 PM KST!

1234xyz 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

I love thst it's hardly complicated!

Just simple moves to do with a partner.

WINNER always knows the perfect choreo! ❤❤

coco_puffs 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
