Lee Seung Gi chooses songs from his discography to hand-make his own limited edition LP record

On the March 20 broadcast of tvN's 'Friday Night Joy Package', Lee Seung Gi visited his 10th and final factory for his part-time job challenge mini-segment.

For his last job, Lee Seung Gi was tasked with working at an LP record production company - the only company producing LP records in all of Korea!

First, Lee Seung Gi and Na Young Suk PD visited the music studio where a professional carried out the task of carving the music onto an original cast. Then, the singer stood by as a hand-picked tracklist of some of his most meaningful songs were transferred on. For track #1, Lee Seung Gi chose his debut song "Because You're My Woman". Next, Lee Seung Gi chose "I'll Cry Out" as #2, "So What Should I Do" as #3, "Delete" as #4, "Return" as #5, "Love" as #6, "Forest" as #7, and finally, "Please" as #8.

Afterward, Lee Seung Gi was trained to insert circular blocks of lacquer into a pressing machine, then quickly pull the flattened and pressed record back out, personally laboring away in order to complete a limited edition set of his own LP record.

When Na Young Suk PD asked Lee Seung Gi whom he wanted to gift the very first limited edition copy, Lee Seung Gi handed the record to the PD and said, "Please deliver it Kang Ho Dong hyung," causing laughter.