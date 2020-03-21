'Itaewon Class's Ahn Bo Hyun invites EXO's Sehun on a camping date(?) on next week's 'I Live Alone'

Hot antagonist actor Ahn Bo Hyun of 'Itaewon Class' will be appearing as a guest on next week's episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone'!

At the end of this week's 'I Live Alone' aired on March 20, viewers got to catch a preview of Ahn Bo Hyun's fun camping adventures as a guest next week with his good friend, EXO's Sehun. Ahn Bo Hyun and Sehun previously worked together for web movie 'Dokgo Rewind'.

First, Ahn Bo Hyun prepared to greet his friend Sehun by decorating the back of his car, setting up the perfect atmosphere for a proposal(?). Next, Ahn Bo Hyun and Sehun were seen putting their biceps to work by hand-making the currently trending "Dalgona coffee"!

Make sure to watch next week's 'I Live Alone' for Ahn Bo Hyun x Sehun's broromantic camping trip!