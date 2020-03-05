Netizens are crazy over Red Velvet's adorable 'Trolls' x 'SPAO' collaboration goods

Netizens are totally crazy over these adorable new goods, a collaboration between Red Velvet x 'Trolls World Tour' x 'SPAO'!

As many of you know, Red Velvet will be appearing in the form of 'Red Velvet Trolls' in the upcoming 'Trolls World Tour' animated film, set to premiere on April 10. In light of the unique collaboration, these fun, spunky goods including accessories, clothing, stationary, etc are available via 'SPAO's online store and physical stores, plus via SMTOWN &STORE.

Check out some of the cute goods below!

According to fans, many of the goods are currently sold out in 'SPAO' physical locations, some of them even via the online store. They commented, "I wanted the griptok but it's sold out TT", "The designs really take you back to the 'Dumb Dumb' days TT. So cute...", "I need the glasses, I NEED THEM", "A lot of the items sold out on the first day at the SM store TT", "The designers in charge of Red Velvet's goods must be geniuses TT", "Ahhhhh TT I want them all, they're totally my style", "They're so pretty even the muggles want them", "Troll Velvets are so cute and so pretty TT", and more!

What do you think of the 'Troll Velvet' characters from 'Trolls World Tour'?