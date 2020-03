ITZY has revealed the official performance video for "Wannabe".

On March 16 KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group released the performance clip for their latest title song, an upbeat dance track with a confident message that says: "I don't wanna be somebody / Just wanna be me." The video highlights all the dance sequences found in the original MV, which has already hit over 50 million views on YouTube.

Check out the full clip above! What do you think of the choreography?