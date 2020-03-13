3

0

Posted by germainej

Jeon So Mi says she no longer wants to get married at 27

Jeon So Mi revealed she no longer wants to get married at 27.

On the March 13th episode of 'If You're Jealous, You Lose', Jeon So Mi talked about her thoughts on a public relationship, saying, "I'm now 20 years old, so I don't want to date. I'm immersed in my work."

She also said on her previous plans to get married at 27, "My original goal was to get married at the age of 27, but I realized that marriage is not easy when I become a professional. I want to push it back and get married in my early 30s."

MBC's 'If You're Jealous, You Lose' features the real-life love stories and daily lives of celebrity couples and marriage, and it airs every Monday at 11PM KST.

If she will continue this trend then she will became a female version of Kim Jong Kook (just joking) 🤣

