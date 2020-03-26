Late idol star Sulli's feminine products package reaches fan

A fan showed her appreciation to late idol star Sulli for her feminine products package.



As previously reported, Sulli planned to create a pouch for sanitary pads and inform women of safe, organic products on the second season of her reality series 'Jinri Store' before her death. With the help of feminine product brand Cheongdam Girl, it seems her planned package has reached the hands of women from low-income households.



On March 25, one netizen shared the photos of the package below on Twitter along with the message, "It seems Jinri's sanitary pad support project she prepared with Cheongdam Girl while she was alive has been realized. It was well-delivered to girls from low-income households like me. I felt stunned seeing the Jinri label marked on the package. Your efforts were delivered, and they were a great source of strength."

The photos below show organic sanitary pads as well as special underwear and sex education booklets.