Cha Eun Woo participates in recording for 'All The Butlers' as an intern butler

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is the next "intern butler" to join the cast members of SBS's 'All The Butlers'!

According to reports, Cha Eun Woo took part in a recording for SBS's 'All The Butlers' back on March 30 alongside Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, Shin Sung Rok, and Kim Dong Hyun for the show's upcoming announcer-special.

Viewers can look forward to Cha Eun Woo taking on yet another new challenge by trying out news broadcasting on 'All The Butlers', all dressed up in a neat suit and tie.

Meanwhile on March 30, 'All The Butlers's Lee Seung Gi surprised viewers by making an unexpected appearance on 'SBS 8 O'clock News'. Have you been watching various "interns" teaming up 'All The Butlers' recently?

