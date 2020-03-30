Cha Eun Woo participates in recording for 'All The Butlers' as an intern butler

8

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is the next "intern butler" to join the cast members of SBS's 'All The Butlers'!

According to reports, Cha Eun Woo took part in a recording for SBS's 'All The Butlers' back on March 30 alongside Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, Shin Sung Rok, and Kim Dong Hyun for the show's upcoming announcer-special. 

Viewers can look forward to Cha Eun Woo taking on yet another new challenge by trying out news broadcasting on 'All The Butlers', all dressed up in a neat suit and tie. 

Meanwhile on March 30, 'All The Butlers's Lee Seung Gi surprised viewers by making an unexpected appearance on 'SBS 8 O'clock News'. Have you been watching various "interns" teaming up 'All The Butlers' recently?

Lee Jin Hyuk was also a one-day apprentice. his episode is the week before Eunwoo's i think

