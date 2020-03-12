BTS look back on their music career for '25 Mnet Interview'

BTS looked back on the most memorable moments from their music career for '25 Mnet Interview'.
In the special interview with Mnet, BTS talk about their most memorable moments, their first ever win, how they felt about performing at 'KCON', how they feel about their fans, and more. The interview was held in celebration of the TV network's 25th anniversary since its founding.
Watch BTS' full interview above!
