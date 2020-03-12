Lawyer of late idol star Hara's brother makes statement on lawsuit against their mother

The lawyer of late idol star Hara's brother has made a statement on his lawsuit against their mother.



As previously reported, Hara's brother revealed their mother had been absent from their lives since Hara was 9 years old, and she is demanding 50% of Hara's assets. He is now filing a lawsuit against their mother to prevent her from acquiring Hara's assets.



On March 12, lawyer Noh Jong Uhn told media outlets, "Their biological mother Song left home when Hara was 9 years old, and they were unable to contact her for more than 20 years. It can't be denied that while she was alive, Hara often expressed anger, regret, and emptiness about their biological mother. The mental pain caused by the trauma from being abandoned by her biological mother had a great impact."



The lawyer continued, "Hara's brother was so shocked by their mother's unreasonable demands considering she played no part in their lives. In the end, he decided to sue their biological mother for the inheritance," adding, "From the perspective of humanity and justice before the law, Hara's mother should express her deep condolences for Hara and give up the inheritance instead of insisting. We ask for your interest and support, so we can develop our society in a more desirable way."



Stay tuned for updates on the case.