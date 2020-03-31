IU teams up with her dad to fool fans on April Fool's day

On April 1, IU greeted fans via her YouTube channel, 'IU TV'!

Titled 'IU's Fast and Furious', the solo artist surprised fans by revealing that she recently earned her driver's license at 28-years old!

Next, IU introduced viewers to her companion for the day, a teacher who helped her earn her driver's license at last - her father! She then took her dad out for a smooth drive, demonstrating her driving skills. The star even gave away a glimpse of her "road rage", commenting, "Why is this car getting in like this. This road is a mess. They're all cutting."







However, toward the end of the clip, IU exclaimed, "I can't drive anymore!" and revealed that she was holding a fake driving wheel all this time! Her father was the one driving the entire time, with IU using a mirroring effect on the filming camera to fool fans. She even asked her makeup artist to put her signature freckle on the opposite side of her face!

Happy April's Fool's day to Uaena!

