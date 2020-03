AB6IX's Park Woo Jin has dropped his music video for "Color Eye"!

The MV features Park Woo Jin against flashy visualizations for the track about being taken by someone's charm. "Color Eye" is a song from AB6IX's special digital EP '5NALLY', which includes a solo song by each of the 5 members.



Watch Park Woo Jin's "Color Eye" MV above, Lim Young Min's "Break Up" MV here, Kim Dong Hyun's "More", Jeon Woong's "Moondance", and Lee Dae Hwi's "Rose, Scent, Kiss".