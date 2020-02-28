On the February 28 broadcast of SBS's 'Real Basketball: Handsome Tigers', the celebrity basketball team led by coach Seo Jang Hoon continued to fight vigorously during the third and fourth quarters of their first ever, league tournament game!

It turned out that the day of the game was also 'Handsome Tigers's maknae Yu Seon Ho's birthday! To wish him a happy birthday, Yu Seon Ho's mother and younger brother personally visited the commentators' table at half time! While Yu Seon Ho's mother has previously appeared on broadcasts with her son before, this was Seon Ho's younger brother Seung Ho's first time being interviews on TV, where he gave his honest first impression of coach Seo Jang Hoon!

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

In the third quarter of 'Handsome Tigers's first league game against a team made up of teaching association members from Gyeonggi-do, the team's ace Moon Soo In continued to push and shove despite having just recovered from his leg injury. Also partnering up with the team's captain Lee Sang Yoon and veteran player Seo Ji Suk, the 'Handsome Tigers' managed to bring the third quarter to an end, behind only by 2 points.





As the fourth quarter began, captain Lee Sang Yoon's bold play put the 'Handsome Tigers' in the lead for the first time since the first quarter, and the members on the bench couldn't contain their excitements.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, 'Handsome Tigers's main forward Insoo fouled out, being replaced by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo. Although Cha Eun Woo made a great example for his teammates by going rough during defense and hustling for the ball until he took a dive into the protective stands, the idol was also soon fouled out. Replacing Cha Eun Woo was Yu Seon Ho, who played until the end of the game!

With approximately 40 seconds left, Lee Sang Yoon scored a free throw and put the 'Handsome Tigers' at a lead of 75-72. The opposing team launched an all-out attack to go for a tying three-point shot, as the team was full of players specializing in threes. Just as the buzzer sounded signaling the end of the game, one player from the Gyeonggi-do team managed to sink a three-point shot!

The referees were then forced to review video footage of the clock in order to determine whether or not the shot was thrown before the clock hit 0.00, or afterward. Ultimately, it was declared that the shot was made after the clock counted all the way down, and team 'Handsome Tigers' clenched their first ever win since the start of the program!



The entire cast including Lee Sang Yoon, Julien Kang, Seo Ji Suk, Kang Kyung Joon, Kim Seung Hyun, Shorry J, Moon Soo In, Lee Tae Sun, Cha Eun Woo, Yu Seon Ho, Insoo, Jeon Ji Hoon, as well as manager Red Velvet's Joy was beyond thrilled at their first team victory. All of the hyungs also wished Yu Seon Ho a big happy birthday together until he had to hold back tears. Check out some clips from this week's 'Handsome Tigers', above and below!