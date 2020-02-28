BLACKPINK's Lisa is too pretty for words even during her casual 'Vogue TV' interview

Lisa is today's BLACKPINK member up for 'Vogue TV's intimate interview, one-on-one with each of the girls!

The idol answered all kinds of questions about her personal life like "Why did you name your pets Leo, Luca, Lily, and Louis?", "When is your next YouTube upload?", "Your happiest moment after debuting?", "Your favorite camera model?", and more!

Even while sitting casually for an interview, Lisa took breaths away with her impeccable beauty, charming everyone with her smile. Catch the full interview above!