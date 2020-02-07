6

TREASURE test their compatibility with one another during their down time on 'T.M.I'

TREASURE are here with episode 2 of their behind-the-scenes contents series, 'T.M.I'!

In this clip, the TREASURE members have arrived at a college campus near Seoul for their 'TREASURE Editorial vol.3' profile photoshoot. While the members took turns with their individual shoots, the remaining members decided to test their compatibility with one another with a game of 'This or That' on the bus!

The growing boys decided on food topics, with choices like "Hamburger vs. pizza", "Rice cake vs. bread", "Fried chicken vs. spicy fried chicken", etc. Watch above as the TREASURE boys talk excitedly about some of their favorite foods!

