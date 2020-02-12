Jo Se Ho & Nam Chang Hee to leave 'Weekly Idol' as MCs

According to reports on February 12, comedians Jo Se Ho and Nam Chang Hee will be bidding farewell to MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol', after MC-ing the program for approximately a year.

Fellow host Kwanghee will be staying on as a host, and he'll continue to lead the program with the help of different special MCs each episode for the time being. Reports also stated that Super Junior member Eunhyuk recently took part in a recording for 'Weekly Idol' as one of the first special MCs.

Who else would you like to see as a special MC for 'Weekly Idol'?

