Oh My Girl's Arin rocks an adorable bob cut for the first time since debut for her new web drama 'Girls' World'

Oh My Girl's Arin is totally gorgeous in her first ever bob cut hair style since debut!

She's been keeping her adorable new hair cut secret for a while, but she finally got to reveal it on February 7 as she took to Oh My Girl's official Instagram, writing, "I can finally upload these (smile). My first web drama #Girls'World! I'm working hard during filming so I hope you'll love our #Nari. (Nari, pleased to be working with you!) #MyFirstBobCut... hehe."

Also on February 7, the original webtoon artist of the popular series 'Girls' World' shared some photos from the upcoming web drama's filming set, sharing firsthand glimpses Arin as the female lead Nari!

The cast of tvN D's upcoming web drama 'Girls' World' consists of Oh My Girl's Arin as the main character Nari, actress Hwang Bo Reum Byul as Lim Yoo Na, FANATCS's Doah as Sunji, Han Chae Kyung as Mirae, Kwon Hyun Bin as Woo Kyung, and more. 'Girls' World' is a youth drama series telling the story of an average student named Nari, as she befriends three of the prettiest girls in school.