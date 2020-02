MONSTA X have stopped by the 'Zach Sang Show' once again in light of the release of their first full English album, 'All About Luv'!

While discussing the songs in 'All About Luv', the MONSTA X members ran into some "dangerous" questions as the host Zach Sang asked about personal experiences which influenced the numerous love tracks on the album!

Catch the full interview above. Have you listened to all of the tracks on MONSTA X's 'All About Luv' yet?