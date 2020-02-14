'Promo Channel: Rookie King UNVS' reveals first main teaser + leader Jun.H's character teaser

SBS MTV's upcoming rookie boy group reality show 'Promo Channel: Rookie King UNVS' has unveiled its first main teaser for episode 1 coming soon, as well as a character teaser of the team's leader Jun.H!

Through this pre-debut reality program, newly debuting boy group UNVS will be building up their skills in a variety of fields in order to becoming this year's 'Rookie Kings' of K-Pop. You can see in the reality's first main teaser above that from the first episode, the members are faced with difficult missions ranging from girl group dances, to shooting targets, etc.

Below, you can get to know UNVS's Jun.H with a brief character teaser. SBS MTV's 'Promo Channel: Rookie King UNVS' premieres this February 20 at 7:30 PM KST!

