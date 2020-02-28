7

4

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VICTON's Hanse goes dark in 'Continuous' moving poster & teaser image

AKP STAFF

VICTON's Hanse is the next featured member for the group's 'Continuous' teasers.

In his teasers, Hanse rocks a dark, mysterious look in black leather and silver jewelry. VICTON's upcoming sixth mini album 'Continuous' and title track "Howling" drop on March 9 KST.

Check out Hanse's moving poster above and his teaser image below.

  1. VICTON
  2. Hanse
  3. CONTINUOUS
0 431 Share 64% Upvoted
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi awes netizens with her amazing abs
23 hours ago   4   12,664

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND