VICTON's Hanse goes dark in 'Continuous' moving poster & teaser image

VICTON's Hanse is the next featured member for the group's 'Continuous' teasers.
In his teasers, Hanse rocks a dark, mysterious look in black leather and silver jewelry. VICTON's upcoming sixth mini album 'Continuous' and title track "Howling" drop on March 9 KST.
Check out Hanse's moving poster above and his teaser image below.
