tvN's 'Great Escape' season 3 promises to cross new borderlines in preview for its first episode

Just a little over one week left until the grand premiere of tvN's 'Great Escape' season 3!

As many of you already know, the "escape-room" style game variety show will be returning with all of its original cast members this March 1 at 10:40 PM KST including Kang Ho Dong, Kim Jong Min, Yoo Byung Jae, Kim Dong Hyun, Super Junior's Shindong, and Block B's P.O!

In season 3's newest preview for episode 1 above, the production staff and crew of 'Great Escape' promise to cross new borderlines that will surpass the uniqueness of season 1 and the scale of season 2, bringing viewers everything they want and much more! At the end of the preview, the cast members enter a mysterious, rusty room resembling an elevator, making viewers guess some type of "time travel" theme!

Can't wait to tune in to the premiere of tvN's 'Great Escape' season 3!